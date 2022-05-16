CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Blood Connection (TBC) will host blood drives across the Lowcountry for National Law Enforcement Week.

Officers often find themselves in need of a blood donation.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day for their communities, some paying the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect,” Mercy Myers of TBC said.

Greenville Police Officer Tim Harrison needed a blood transfusion when he was shot on duty.

“I was hit with one blast from a shotgun and twelve pellets of buckshot, that broke both bones in my forearm and took off my ring finger. Officers on scene rendered first aid and I was rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital where I received several units of blood, which played a role in saving my life,” said Officer Harrison. “Those lifesaving blood products would not have been available, without community blood donors who gave with The Blood Connection.”

TBC has an urgent need for all blood types after a year of historically low blood donations.

TBC and law enforcement agencies will host blood drives throughout the week.

Their schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 16

Isle of Palms Police Department, 10am-3pm, 30 JC Long Boulevard, Isle of Palms, SC 29451

Tuesday, May 17

Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 10am-3pm, 430 North Fraser Street, Georgetown, SC 29440

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, 2pm-7pm, 220 Hodge Road, Summerville, SC 29483

Wednesday, May 18

Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus, 12pm-6pm, 108 Library Drive, Savannah, GA 31419

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, 2pm-7pm, 220 Hodge Road, Summerville, SC 29483

Thursday, May 19

Summerville Police Department, 10am-3pm, 300 West 2nd North Street, Summerville, SC 29483

Friday, May 20

City of Charleston Police Department, 10am-3pm, 180 Lockwood Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29403

Mount Pleasant Police Department, 10am-3pm, 110 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 9am-2pm, 178 Mill Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709

Donors will receive a Law Enforcement Week t-shirt and some agencies will give $10 per blood donor to a local charity.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.

For more information on TBC, visit http://thebloodconnection.org/LEW.