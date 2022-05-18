CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Blood Connection is hosting blood drives with MUSC Health and MUSC Shawn Jenkins to recognize National Trauma Awareness Month.

The Blood Connection on Wednesday and Thursday will have mobile units at two different locations on the MUSC campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donors will receive a $10 eGift card, and for every donor, TBC will donate $10 to MUSC’s Turning the Tide Violence Intervention Program.

TBC says there’s an urgent need for O negative, O positive, A negative, and B negative blood.

Appointments can be made here.