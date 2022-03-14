CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Blood Connection is offering blood donors a way to help with Ukrainian relief efforts.

The Blood Connection (TBC) is planning to donate $5 to United Help Ukraine for every donor who gives at a donation center.

“We at The Blood Connection, like the rest of the world, are saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and share our support for those impacted. We know members of our communities are looking for ways to help, and we hope our donors will take this opportunity to double the impact of their donation, by donating blood in support of United Help Ukraine,” said Delisa English, President and CEO of The Blood Connection.

Donors will also receive a $20 eGift card.

Donations centers can be found here.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged.