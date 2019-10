CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Break Room Charleston allows people to smash things, combat anxiety and release anger in the safest, healthiest way.

They held their grand opening for a good cause.

The Break Room donated 100% of their proceeds to My Sister’s House, which helps women affected by domestic violence.

The Break Room Charleston offers smashing sessions in 15 and 30 minute increments, you can either do it alone or with a friend.