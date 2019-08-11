The Carolina Kingfish Classic kicks off on Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina will host its first Carolina Kingfish Classic August 15th through the 17th. This includes two days of fishing, beach parties with music from various bands, and auctions.

Thursday kicks off the party. Registration for the tournament will run from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The fun starts at 5 p.m. with a Captains’ Meeting at 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday will feature Day 1 and 2 of the tournament. Friday night will feature live music at the Reel Bar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The tournament will conclude Saturday night with a beach party and awards ceremony.

Competitors will compete for cash prizes. First place will receive more than 12-thousand dollars.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday evening’s beach party admissions and auctions will benefit the campaign for the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

To learn more or to donate, visit: www.FishCKC.com.