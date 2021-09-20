The Charleston Forum to host webinar discussing law enforcement and criminal justice equity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Forum will discuss perceptions, challenges, and actions concerning race and systematic inequity through a virtual forum on October 6.

The forum will cover survey data that highlights particular challenges in local justice systems. Survey respondents were asked about specific action plans and needs within their communities.

The call for a forum comes after the results of a community survey that reported a high level of community consensus on the need for more action on specific policing strategies and criminal justice.

Specific discussion topics include accountability, policing, pretrial justice, criminal justice, coordinating councils, punishment, and rehabilitation.

The forum consists of four panelists, hosted by Kristy Danford, Project Director of the Charleston County Criminal Justice Council, and moderated by News 2 anchor Carolyn Murray.

Panelists include:

Scarlet Wilson, Ninth Circuit Solicitor

Gary Raney, President and GAR, Inc.

Jerry Blassingame, Founder and CEO of Soteria Community Development Corporation

Laurie Garduque, Criminal Justice Director, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

The webinar is scheduled for October 6 at 11:30 A.M. and is open to the public.

Those interested can register by clicking here.