The Charleston Holiday Parade delayed due to weather

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The start to the holidays in Charleston will be a later than originally planned.

The City of Charleston consulted with the National Weather Service and decided to delay the start of the Holiday Parade to 3:30 PM on Sunday, December 1.

Rain and winds are expected to come through the area and are expected to clear in the afternoon.

The city’s Tree Lighting ceremony in Marion Square is planned to begin immediately following the parade.

Officials will continue to monitor the weather throughout the morning and will provide updates, as needed.