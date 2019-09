CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Miracle League is cleaning up to prepare for opening the season next week.

Volunteers helped clean up the Joe Griffith Miracle Field after Hurricane Dorian left debris.

The Charleston Miracle League provides children and adults with mental and physical challenges with a space of their own to play baseball.

The Charleston Miracle League is always looking for players, volunteers, and donations.

