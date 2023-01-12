CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Museum – known as America’s first museum – will mark 250 years during a special commemoration on Thursday evening.

Members of the Charleston Library Society founded the museum on January 12, 1773. It was first established to preview South Carolina’s natural history but later evolved into the more cosmopolitan feel it has today while including objects and exhibits from around the world.

Still, the museum – located at the corner of Meeting and John streets – offers an up-close look at the natural and cultural history pertaining to South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

“Today the Museum’s collections, which include over 2.4 million objects, are unmatched in their interpretive value in regard to Lowcountry South Carolina history,” the museum said.

While the Charleston Museum had invited members of the community to celebrate Thursday evening with a commemoration and celebratory reception, that event is sold out. But guests can visit the museum for celebrations and special exhibits to mark the momentous occasion.

The museum will host a 250th birthday party on Saturday where guests of all ages can discover displays and explore the museum’s offerings. There will be an exclusive birthday-themed scavenger hunt and history-focused crafts and activities.

For a look at events and exhibits, please click here.