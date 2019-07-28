The Charleston Police Department announces plan for increased police presence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced a plan for increased presence in the Market Street and Waterfront Park areas.

The announcement came in a statement from the city on Wednesday, in response to a number of recent incidents in those areas.

According to the statement, among the victims of the incidents are participants in the city’s Palmetto Artisan Program.

The city is identifying many of the offenders as older teenagers and young adults who initially came to the Market Street area to engage in illegal street peddling activities.

The city also plans to consolidate the existing Palmetto Artisan Program kiosks to a secure location in Waterfront Park.