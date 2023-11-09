CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Charleston Santa will be at the Best Friend Train Museum for the holiday season.

Visitors and families can see Santa at the museum beginning Friday, Nov. 24, and every weekend between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In addition to a Christmas-filled holiday experience, the event supports Toys for Tots and allows visitors to learn more about the Best Friend of Charleston.

There will be a holiday pop-up toy store in the Best Friend Train Museum, with all toy purchases benefitting families dealing with financial hardship. Attendees can also help load the train up with new, unwrapped toys.

There is no attendance fee. However, people who wish to visit must make reservations due to limited space.

“Many people might not realize we’re home to America’s first passenger steam locomotive. When families visit with Santa, they’ll not only learn about this part of Charleston’s history, they’ll also have an opportunity to give back in a way that truly reflects our community’s values. The Charleston Santa is set to become a hallmark of holidays in the Lowcountry,” said Helen Hill, CEO of Explore Charleston.

The event will be put on by Explore Charleston and the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry.

If you would like to learn more or make reservations, click here.