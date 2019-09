CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston VA will return to normal operations after Hurricane Dorian forced closures and service disruptions.

The Ralph H. Johnson and the outpatient clinics will reopen Monday, September 9.

The Charleston VA says there were more than 300 employees working around the clock on site and remotely to care for inpatients

Rescheduled outpatient appointments were also canceled due to the storm.