CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Citadel and MUSC are teaming up to strengthen medical care for the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

As part of a multi-year initiative, MUSC Health doctors, nurses, and care providers will staff the campus infirmary, expanding health care services and improving access to clinical care through MUSC’s 24/7 virtual urgent care platform. The Infirmary was previously staffed by nurses and physicians employed by the Citadel.

“Some of the many benefits this affiliation provides include integrated health care access for cadets who can use the MUSC digital medical records portal to manage their care, prescriptions, and appointments, and will now have 24-hour access to their medical records and appointments as well as continuing to have 24-hour access to medical care,” the Citadel Vice President for Finance and Business, Charles Cansler said. “Additionally, cadets will be treated with the latest medical technology both on campus and at other MUSC facilities as needed. And over time, upgrades will be made to the infirmary equipment, processes, and the building itself.”

Members of the Corps of Cadets have historically received medical treatment at the on-campus infirmary, the Mary B. Murray Infirmary as part of their tuition and fees. There they can get primary medical care, diagnostic tests and treatments, wellness education, and inpatient care when needed.

The Infirmary has a long-standing history on the Citadel’s campus as it was one of the first buildings constructed when the military college moved to its current location from Marion Square in the 1920s.

Cansler noted that as part of the new initiative, MUSC Health will bill insurance providers for medical care provided and the college will cover co-pay fees for the cadets.

The Citadel hopes the partnership with MUSC will ease cost increases to cadets for medical services.

“We are very excited to be collaborating with The Citadel to bring MUSC’s expertise in high-quality, patient-centered care to the Corps,” Eugene Hong, M.D., MUSC Health chief physician executive said. “Health care is undergoing a major transformation right now – from digitization and automation of certain services to how and when individuals access in-person care. As the needs of the community change with the times, we look forward to doing our part to help The Citadel ensure the health and well-being of the Corps.”

Current infirmary staff members will be integrated into the new facility.