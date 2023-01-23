CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southern Conference and its member institutions announced their 2023 football schedules on Monday morning.
The Maurice Drayton era kicks off at The Citadel against a former So Con rival.
2023 Schedule
September 2nd – at Georgia Southern
September 9th – vs Campbell
September 16th – Chattanooga*
September 23rd – at South Carolina State
September 30th – vs Western Carolina*
October 7th – at Furman*
October 14th – vs VMI*
October 21st – BYE
October 28th – at Samford*
November 4th – vs Mercer*
November 11th – vs Wofford*
November 18th – at ETSU*
(* – Southern Conference)