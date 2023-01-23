CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Southern Conference and its member institutions announced their 2023 football schedules on Monday morning.

The Maurice Drayton era kicks off at The Citadel against a former So Con rival.

2023 Schedule

September 2nd – at Georgia Southern

September 9th – vs Campbell

September 16th – Chattanooga*

September 23rd – at South Carolina State

September 30th – vs Western Carolina*

October 7th – at Furman*

October 14th – vs VMI*

October 21st – BYE

October 28th – at Samford*

November 4th – vs Mercer*

November 11th – vs Wofford*

November 18th – at ETSU*

(* – Southern Conference)