CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- On Tuesday, the Citadel Board of Visitors (BOV) announced there would not be a tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year.

The board voted unanimously in June to keep the tuition freeze in place for the fourth consecutive year, citing the current economic challenges facing families.

“The Board’s unanimous vote to keep the tuition freeze in place marks the fourth consecutive year our cadets and students will not see an increase,” Col. Dylan Goff, ’02, BOV chair said. “The appropriations from the South Carolina General Assembly, aligned with the college’s continuing approaches to manage costs, enabled us to offer the outstanding Citadel cadet and student experiences for which we are known at the same tuition rates as 2019.”

In November, the BOV approved a 2.7 percent increase in tuition but later determined it would not be needed.

The Citadel operates on an “all-in” fee structure meaning the cost of items like room and board, meals, laundry, and books is included.

Tuition fees for the 2022-2023 academic year are as follows:

Upper-Class Cadets (In-State): $26,428

Upper-Class Cadets (Out-of-State): $49,684

Freshmen Cadets (In-State): $31,943

Freshmen Cadets (Out-of-State): $55,199

The Citadel notes that freshmen class fees are higher “because of first-year uniform purchases.”