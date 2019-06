CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Good news for in-state Cadets! The Citadel announced this week the tuition increase is lower than originally expected.

The Citadel Board of Visitors finalized tuition rates for the upcoming school year.

The decision included a tuition increase of .80% for in-state cadets, rather than the projected 2.5% increase.

If you are an incoming freshman getting in-state tuition, you will pay just over $30,000 a year and if you’re an upper-classman you will pay just under $25,000.