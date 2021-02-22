The Citadel releases fall 2021 football schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel released its fall football schedule on Monday with non-conference games against Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern and South Carolina State.

The Bulldogs will face Coastal Carolina during its first away game of the season on September 4th, followed by a home opener at Johnson Hagood Stadium against Charleston Southern University the week of September 11th.

Following a bye week, The Citadel closes out its non-conference schedule at SC State on September 25th.

The school announced that Southern Conference games will kick-off on October 2nd the Military Classic of the South against VMI for Parents’ Weekend. That game will be followed by a pair of road contests at ETSU on October 9th and Furman on October 16th.

The Bulldogs will close out the month of October with a pair of home games against Western Carolina on October 23 and Mercer on October 30. “The game against the Bears will serve as the Hall of Fame game,” the school said.

2021 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Coastal Carolina

Sept. 11 Charleston Southern

Sept. 25 at South Carolina State

Oct. 2 VMI (Parents’ Weekend)

Oct. 9 at ETSU

Oct. 16 at Furman

Oct. 23 Western Carolina

Oct. 30 Mercer (Hall of Fame)

Nov. 6 at Samford

Nov. 13 Wofford (Homecoming)

Nov. 20 at Chattanooga