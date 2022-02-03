The Citadel releases statement regarding racially offensive social media post from alum

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Thursday released a statement regarding a racially offensive social media post.

College leaders said an alumnus fabricated what it called an “abhorrent fake news release” that appeared to be from The Citadel and circulated in a Facebook group.

Contents of the post or so-called news release have not been made available.

The statement said in part:

“The nature of the post was racially offensive; The Citadel will not sit idly by and tolerate comments of this nature. While the post appeared in a private Facebook group and has since been deleted, it is important to publicly condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms, as they are completely opposed to our core values—Honor, Duty and Respect. Further, every quote included in the fake post was forged. The slanderous statements do not reflect the actual views of The Citadel or its leadership.”