The Citadel restricts campus access as Cadets prepare to return this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel is limiting access to the campus amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Only those with essential business will be allowed on the campus through January 29th.

“This means cadets’ and students’ friends and family, tour buses and tourists − anyone who does not have confirmed, business-related appointments − will not be permitted onto campus,” the military college said in a news release Monday.

Citadel Cadets will return to campus on a staggered schedule beginning Wednesday, January 13th. They will return in smaller groups over three days.

Every cadet will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive on campus and must get their results back before reporting and moving into the barracks.

The school will host a virtual town hall for both students and families on its Facebook page Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. to discuss the return to campus and its staggered return protocols.

Cadets will likely not be allowed to leave campus through January 31st.

“Many of the protocols in place in the fall that set conditions for a successful on-campus semester will continue in the spring to deter the spread of the virus on campus,” said Col. John Dorrian USAF (Ret.), vice president for Communications and Marketing. “Those include ramped up sanitation of shared barracks and campus spaces by the expert Budd Group, mandatory face coverings for every person and a hybrid classroom schedule.”

Additionally, fans will not be allowed at the men’s basketball games set for January 12th, 20th or 27th.

Classes for cadets and students will begin January 20th.