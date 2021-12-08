The Citadel to cover year of tuition, room and board for qualifying freshmen in fall 2022

An Army ROTC recruiting event takes place with Citadel alumni helicopter pilots on Summerall Field at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on March 9, 2021.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel announced this week it will cover the cost of room and board and one year of tuition for freshmen enrolled in fall 2022 classes who have ROTC scholarships.

“The Citadel Service to Country Scholarship 2026” represents an estimated total savings of about $32,000 per qualifying cadet over their four years, according to the military college.

Leaders said some Reserve Officer’s Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships only cover three years. But their program will cover tuition and fees for that gap year for the qualified students.

They said combined with the room and board funding, that represents a potential savings of more than $68,000 over four years for those individuals.

“The Citadel Service to Country Scholarship 2026 reflects the college’s commitment to educate and develop America’s next military officers through the unmatched leadership training experience here,” said Citadel President, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.), ‘79. “Our goal is to clear some financial hurdles for our Class of 2026 ROTC Scholarship cadets, so they can get to work and focus on being officer-ready at graduation, leaving prepared for career-long success.”

How do I qualify for The Citadel Service to Country Scholarship 2026 or for an ROTC Scholarship?

The Citadel admissions team and ROTC detachments leaders are ready to help guide you through this process for enrolling for the 2022-23 academic year. Here are the steps:

Apply for, and be awarded, an ROTC Scholarship Apply and get accepted to The Citadel to matriculate as a cadet-recruit in August 2022 Maintain a 2.5 minimum grade point average during your time as a student in the South Carolina Corps of Cadets

Application deadlines for ROTC Scholarships by branch

Navy ROTC – Dec. 31, 2022

Contact the NROTC senior naval instructor at The Citadel, Lt. Justin Boyle, by calling (843) 953-1605.



Air Force/Space Force – Jan. 31, 2022

Read more about applying for a USAF ROTC scholarship here, a USSF ROTC Scholarship here, or email the USAF/USSF detachment at The Citadel for assistance by emailing Capt. Jamal Alford at jalford2@citadel.edu.

Marine Corps ROTC – Jan. 31, 2022

Contact the USMC ROTC Marine officer instructor at The Citadel by calling Capt. Lindsey Baylor at (843) 953-5175.

Army ROTC – Feb 4, 2022

Contact the national Army ROTC office here, or contact The Citadel’s Palmetto Battalion Army recruiting officer by emailing nthomps5@citadel.edu or calling (843)953-6593.

Your savings by the numbers

The estimated savings for Class of 2026 ROTC Scholarships cadets at The Citadel would be as follows:

Room and board savings

$32,000 (estimate) for room and board all four years

One year tuition for one academic year to supplement three-year ROTC Scholarships (estimated)

$13,200 In-state

$36,400 Out-of-state

Not pursuing an ROTC Scholarship but still seeking financial aid?

Approximately 50% of all cadets attending The Citadel and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.0 receive some type of scholarship support – for the Class of 2026 that would come in at about $3 million in savings, not including The Citadel Service to Country Scholarship 2026.

To find out how you can qualify for scholarship and financial aid, visit our Financial Aid site, email financial_aid@citadel.edu or call our Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at (843) 953-5187.

Apply to join The South Carolina Corps of Cadets at The Citadel here.