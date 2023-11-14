CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Medal of Honor Leadership and Development Center (NMOHLEC) will host the first “Inspiring American Leadership: Meet Your Moment” panel discussion at the Citadel in Capers Hall on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m.

The discussion will center on how leaders can utilize the Medal of Honor’s (MOH) six core values, Courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship, and patriotism, to maximize potential and transform lives.

Panelists include MOH recipients Mike Thornton and Ryan Pitts, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Make Manazir (retired), Senior Vice President of the Booz Allen Hamilton Aerospace Matice Wright Springer, and Justin Habash, Ph.D., Director of Education of the NMOHLEC and Assistant Dean for Teaching and Learning at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

The panel will be moderated by Leyla Gulen, Host and Executive Producer of FOX 24 Charleston.

A Q&A session and reception will follow the end of the discussion.