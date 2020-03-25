The Citadel to host virtual commencement ceremony; leaders offer support

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel announced on Wednesday that they plan to host a virtual commencement ceremony for cadets set to graduate in May.

The announcement was made during a Facebook Live hosted by the Citadel’s president, General Walters.

General Walters said that they hope to host the virtual ceremony close to the original May 9 date, but don’t have an official date set, as they are “working on solidifying our plans to make it the best experience possible.”

While General Walters acknowledged the disappointment that many would feel without a traditional ceremony, he assured cadets that school officials would “try to manufacture some of those traditional components of the Corps of Cadets graduation that are near and dear to our hearts, online.”

During the Q&A session, General Walters also addressed concerns from cadets, parents, employees, and other members of the community regarding moving forward after the pandemic. The full video is available here.

The Citadel’s First Lady, Gail Walters, offered cadets support in a open letter. She said that cadets “have every right to be frustrated, disappointed, sad even, or angry” but commended the “grace and dignity” with which cadets are facing the situation.

She concluded by thanking the cadets for being an exmple and giving hope during a trying time.

To read the full text of the letter, click here.