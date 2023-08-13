CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel is celebrating the arrival of 759 freshmen as they embark on their journey at the Military College of South Carolina.

The class of 2027 arrived Saturday for Matriculation Day, a longstanding tradition at The Citadel that marks the beginning of freshmen year for newly admitted cadet recruits.

Matriculation Day (Credit: The Citadel)

On Matriculation Day incoming cadet recruits receive their company, barracks assignments, and transition into their new life as a cadet.

Officials say the class of 2027 is the most competitive yet, after receiving a record number of applicants in school history.

“27% comes from underrepresented groups which makes this our most diverse class ever,” Commandant of Cadets Col. Tom Gordon said.

“I believe your character is determined by your personal choices, and arguably, these young men and women have made the most consequential decision of their life, they have decided to accept the challenge to do something hard, and I couldn’t be fore proud of them,” Col. Gordon said.

After a few days of training, the new cadet-recruits will stand on Summerall Field and take an oath pledging to abide by the college’s core values of honor, duty and respect as future members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

The Class of 2027 Oath Ceremony will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m.