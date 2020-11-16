The Citadel’s accreditation still under review after board chairman abruptly resigned in the fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel’s accreditation is under investigation after the military college’s board chairman abruptly resigned in September.

News 2 obtained documents that were sent to the accreditation committee.

In late September, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC, requested evidence from The Citadel that the school is compliant with certain standards.

Hundreds of pages of evidence and a multi-page detailed report sent to the college’s accreditors aim to show exactly that.

It comes after the chairman of the board, Fred Price Jr., stepped down after State Senator Stephen Goldfinch threatened to introduce a bill that would have him removed from office.

According to The Associated Press, Sen. Goldfinch was unhappy with Fred Price Jr. for his support of a new policy that would change the companies the college’s cadets are in between their freshman and sophomore years.

Price later announced plans to resign from the Board of Visitors by the end of the year. He has been on the board since 2007 and a chairman since 2017.

According to board members, the investigation is over Price’s resignation and political influence from Sen. Goldfinch to make that happen.

Once the report is received, the correspondence is first reviewed to determine what information is needed from the institution. Then, the vice president will review the response to determine if additional consideration is required. If that is the case, the institution will be placed on the agenda for the June or December meeting.

If an institution is included on the agenda for a SACSCOC Board of Trustees meeting, one of the following outcomes is possible:

1) No additional action required

2) Institution requested to submit a Monitoring Report

3) Institution placed on Warning for 6 or 12 months (sanction)

4) Institution placed on Probation for 6 or 12 months (sanction)

Officials with SACSCOC said it is very unlikely for institutions to be removed from membership without any of the aforementioned options occurring.