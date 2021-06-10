The City of Charleston set to save millions on flood insurance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Years of storms and flood damage have devastated the Holy City and now City of Charleston leaders have found new ways to improve infrastructure saving the city millions on flood insurance.

“We are eager to do anything we can to help keep a little more cash in peoples pockets,” says Stephen Julka, Floodplain Manager for the City of Charleston.

The city has moved up to a level 5 ranking on FEMA’s community rating system which evaluates flooding and storm damage to pinpoint where improvements can be made.

“The heart of the community rating system is taking actions that help prevent and minimize flood damage in the city to make us as resilient as possible,” says Julka.

This new ranking will result in a 25% discount on flood insurance premiums, good news for policy holders.

“We have been getting the word about having flood insurance, how to prevent yourself in a flooding event, and who to contact when you have experienced damage on your property,” he says.

Attacking the flooding problem will help more than just the city.

“This helps in a way that allows us to earn points in our community system rating and that makes it all the better,” he says.

City leaders say the work doesn’t stop here.

“We are not going to stop at a class 5. We are going to keep working on this and find opportunities to make measures to minimize flooding,” Julka says.

City leaders say these new discounts for flood insurance holders will begin on April 1st of 2022.