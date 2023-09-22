FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Folly Beach will have a series of events to celebrate its 50th anniversary of becoming a city over the next week.

Free and ticketed community celebration events are happening all around the city. The festivities begin Friday night with a sold-out gala and runs through October 1.

Center Street will be closed on Saturday for a classic car show, live music, and different themed bars. Then on Sunday, expect a busier-than-normal beach – at the beachfront off 3rd – for beach day games.

Schedule of Events

Friday, 9/22: Folly’s 50th Gala at Ballroom at Tides Hotel

Folly’s 50th Gala at Ballroom at Tides Hotel Saturday, 9/23 : Folly Through the Decades on Center Street

: Folly Through the Decades on Center Street Sunday, 9/24: Beach Day Games at Front Beach from Tides to 3rd Block

Beach Day Games at Front Beach from Tides to 3rd Block Tuesday, 9/26: Business and Resident Private Celebration at Regatta Inn

Business and Resident Private Celebration at Regatta Inn Wednesday, 9/27: Kids Day Event at Folly River Park

Kids Day Event at Folly River Park Thursday, 9/28: Shagging and Disco on the Pier on Folly Pier

Shagging and Disco on the Pier on Folly Pier Friday, 9/29 to Sunday, 10/1: Classic Carnival Rides at several spots on Ashley and Arctic

Classic Carnival Rides at several spots on Ashley and Arctic Saturday, 9/30: Folly’s 50th Street Party on Center Street

With it being the 50th anniversary, officials have planned different events to have different themes based on different decades. News 2 spoke to the City of Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin about the last 50 years and the next 50.

“It’s kind of unreal that it’s been 50 years it goes by fast and you don’t realize how fast it can go by,” he said. “50 years from now golly we might have flying cars and who knows what but people are still going to want to go to the beach, everybody loves the ocean,” said Mayor Goodwin.

Folly is not the only city celebrating 50 years, the town of Hanahan will also have events to celebrate the significant milestone starting this weekend.