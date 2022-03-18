CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms favorite The Co-Op is coming to Kiawah Island.

Restaurant owners made the announcement Thursday on social media.

The Kiawah Island restaurant will be located in Freshfields Village, replacing what is currently Ladles.

According to the post, the new restaurant will have plenty of outdoor seating and an expanded menu.

The Co-Op is famous for its frosé , but also serves great sandwiches and salads at its other locations. This expanded menu will allegedly be double the size of the original menu, adding things like omelets and quiche.

Owners expect to open May 1, assuming all permits come in time.