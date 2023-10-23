LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair will return to the Ladson fairground this week.

Visitors can expect fun rides, good food, and fun for friends and family this Thursday; there will also be several new attractions for guests to experience this year.

Over 60 rides will be available, including seven new rides just added this year. The Fair committee said they’re also bringing in some new foods for guests, everything from traditional to exotic.

Gary Leonard, Media relations and public relations chairman for the Coastal Carolina Fair said the goal every year is to add something spontaneous to bring joy and fun to family and friends.

“This year, we’ll have a wide variety of ethnic foods. We’ll also have the traditional fair foods if you like elephant ears funnel cakes. Those things are there for you, but we also have some that you should be aware of since the election is coming up. It’s called the politician fries,” said Leonard.

The fair committee said to ensure the fair has a safe environment, the fair is prohibiting any weapons on the premises, and they will also be enforcing a clear bag policy.

The Coastal Fair Committee said they want to ensure people that the experience is more than a thrill. It’s about giving back to the community.

“This year, we recognize 63 different nonprofits in our area. We give them money through a competitive grant, and they tell us in that grant what they want to use those funds for, so it can range from housing, the homeless notarial program for students, meals for senior citizens, a wide variety of things,” said Leonard.

On Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., senior Citizens will have full access to the fair for $5. You must be 55-years or older. And military personnel and first responders get free entry with a valid Photo ID on Fridays.

The fair will open this Thursday, October 26, through Sunday, November 5.

The hours of operation are Monday-Thursday 3 p.m.-9 pm, Friday 3 pm- 10 pm, Saturday 10 am- 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 pm-9 p.m.