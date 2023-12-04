GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Library is raising funds for a new Harriet Tubman sculpture created by Wesley Wofford to be permanently displayed at the library.

The commissioned piece will be called “Whispers of My Ancestor” and feature Tubman and her great-nephew James A. Bowley.

The Friends of the Georgetown Library hope to raise $40,000 to install the bronze sculpture. If the money is raised, the statue will be placed by the children’s reading area.

The sculpture will show Tubman guiding a young Bowley upstairs, representing Tubman guiding Bowley towards an accomplished future.

Tubman helped to emancipate Bowley and his family along the Underground Railroad when Bowley was six years old. Bowley stayed with Tubman in Philadelphia afterward, where he gained an education.

Bowley served in the Union Navy and eventually moved to Georgetown in 1867, becoming the Georgetown School Commissioner.

In addition, Bowley served the state of South Carolina by being an S.C. House Representative, was on the Board of Trustees for the University of South Carolina, and started a local newspaper.

Friends of the Georgetown Library President Bob Willey said the group is “excited about bringing Harriet and James back to Georgetown.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so online at https://www.myfogl.org/whisperssponsorship or send a check payable to Friends of the Georgetown Library forwarded to the Library at P.O. Box 421270, Georgetown, SC 20442-4200.