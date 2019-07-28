The Goose Creek Police Department expands their K-9 unit

GOOSE CREEK, S.C .(WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is expanding their K-9 unit.
Gracie, a Dutch German Shepard is joining the team.
The rescue dog faced being euthanized before she came to the department.
A North Carolina Kennel donated a second dog, who is two years old and will be sworn in soon.
After training, the department will have four K-9’s.
The dogs normally cost $15,000 each and were donated.
The department used confiscated drug funds to pay the $4,500 training fee for each handler.