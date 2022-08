Over 250 competitors surfed in the state championships over the weekend on Folly. (WCBD)

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina state surfing championships are now in its 40th plus year of competition. Over 250 boys and girls, men and women competed in short and long board along with the overall open division.

Former champion, James Island native Chris Costa brought home the men’s title competing against his young son among others.

Moultrie Middle School student Skye Dominguez won the women’s crown, in front of a packed crowd at the washout.