CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette joined leaders at the South Carolina Aquarium on Friday to discuss youth employment at the downtown Charleston attraction.

“I’m here encouraging all parents to take advantage of the opportunities we have here in South Carolina for great first jobs for high schoolers and get them out working,” she said.

Lt. Gov. Evette talked with several high school students, who are working paid internships this summer at the aquarium.

Several former interns at the Aquarium now work here full time.

“Everyone deserves this leg up to be able to manage their future better. It will make for a greater society and greater environment,” Kevin Mills, SC Aquarium President and CEO.

“Being here has really made it a lot easier for me to open up just the natural part of myself that wants to educate people and explain about the things I’m really passionate about, which of course is animals and the animals that we have here,” said Natasha Page, Aquarium intern.

Internships at the SC Aquarium are full for this summer, but leaders say juniors who may be interested in applying for next year’s internship program can do so now.