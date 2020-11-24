The importance of shopping small this holiday season

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Thanksgiving is a time to reflect, to give thanks, and to get your holiday shopping done early. Small business owners in Summerville told News 2 just how crucial shopping local this year really is.

With small independent businesses being among those hit the hardest by the pandemic, this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday is more important than ever. Many small businesses often get by month-to-month and with the pandemic closing them down for multiple weeks, it took a toll on them.

Steven Doniger, the Executive Director for Summerville Dream, said with the pandemic at the forefront of their minds, stores have altered their typical methods of business to now include more mindful additions.

Due to holiday hours, small businesses in Summerville are having a limited amount of people in the stores to carrying hand sanitizers and asking patrons wear masks. Even more, independent stores have begun to open up their shops online and will allow customers to call in via phone or Facetime to view the stock while staying in the comfort of their home.

Both Doniger and those at Hanebrink Jewelers agree that shopping local is more than just supporting a shop; it’s building up a family.

Doniger said, “When you’re shopping small, you’re helping your neighbors, you’re helping the little league teams, you’re heling the non-profits. You’re helping the people the people they give back to everyday. These people are committed to the community that they live in and they work in.”

For Alicia Suarez, the Assistant Manager Hanebrink Jewelers, it’s even more personal. She said, “My mom, she really made this business from absolutely nothing and we were in the little antique shop before this big nice place. Having people come in and shop really means the world to me it makes our family you know happy just to see everyone come out. “

Hanebrink Jewelers said they will have an abundance of items on sale for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Many of the shops around Hutchinson Square, like Hanebrink Jewelers, plans to open earlier and close later both on Friday and Saturday to allow more customers a chance to make it over to Summerville.