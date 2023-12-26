CHARLESTON S.C (WCBD)–Kwanzaa begins today, and the International African American Museum is celebrating the holiday and its rich history throughout the week.

“All week, we’re celebrating the rich history of Kwanzaa. This setting is perfect for this museum to celebrate one of the many faces of African American culture,” said Julian Gooding, the storyteller of the Kwanzaa program at The International African American Museum.

It’s a way for those with African heritage to celebrate where they come from. Nearly half of all enslaved people who were brought from Africa went through the Charleston harbor, right where the International African American Museum stands now.

The ties to African culture still run deep and are something organizers say should be celebrated.

“Kwanzaa is significant because it allows Africans and African Americans to celebrate the South African harvest. It is centered around the family traditions, values, and practices of first fruits, so we want to highlight doing so and commemorate the program itself,” said Mark Fielding, the public manager for The International African American Museum.

From Tuesday through Friday, the museum is hosting sessions with storyteller Julian Gooding, highlighting the holiday’s history and traditions, hoping to carry them on for generations to come.

Admission to the storytelling sessions is included with a ticket to the museum.