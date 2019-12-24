The latest reported power outage numbers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – People across the Lowcountry are waking up without power Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at the latest reported outages for both Dominion Energy and Berkeley Electric:

At last check, Dominion Energy is reporting a total of 216 power outages.

The Charleston and Mount Pleasant region is experiencing a total of 212 outages. There are two power outages reported in the Summerville and Walterboro area.

As for Berkeley Electric, at last check, there are six reported power outages in the Charleston County area.

For a look at the latest numbers for Dominion Energy, click here.

For a look at Berkeley Electic’s power outage map, click here.