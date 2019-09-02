Lowcountry preparing for Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governer Henry McMaster ordered schools to close starting Tuesday in Charleston, Colleton, Berkeley, Dorchester, and Georgetown counties. State government offices are also closed in those counties.

Several counties including Berkeley County are currently operating under Op-Con 1. That is the highest state of emergency operations.

Berkeley County declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon. This allows the county to access and provide the resources they need in preparation for hurricane Dorian.

County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said you can still count on convenience centers to remain open until Tuesday.

“Our convenience center will remain open until seven p-m this coming Tuesday,” County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “And our landfill will remain open until 4:30 this coming Tuesday.”

He suggests checking the county’s facebook page and twitter account for any updates.

Here is a link to both social media accounts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BerkeleySCGov/.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerkeleySCGov.

Berkeley County will hold a county-specific press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday.

In Charleston County, teams are out securing buildings. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg urges you to secure your property and prepare for the storm.

He said there will be auxiliary pumps in places prone to flooding. The city might also decide to further lower the levels of Colonial Lake and other retention areas.

“We must take this storm seriously, even though it may hopefully lessen a bit before it gets here,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

As for Dorchester County, on Tuesday, September 3 all Dorchester County Offices, Dorchester School District Two and Four Schools and the Dorchester County Career & Technology Center will be closed until further notice.

See citizen information lines below:

Charleston County: (843)-746-3900

City of Charleston: (843)-724-7311

Berkeley County: (843)- 719-4800

Dorchester County: (843)- 832-0393, or (843)- 563-0393