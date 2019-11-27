The legacy of long-time Charleston broadcaster Dan Moon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A big voice in the Lowcountry is now silent. Long-time broadcaster Dan Moon died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Dan Moon is a broadcasting legend here in the Lowcountry; 1250 WTMA studios are even named the Dan Moon studios.

He was news director, anchor, photographer at News 2 back in the 60s, when we were WUSN.

“We had a news crew I think we had a grand total of three people three people working in the newsroom,” said Moon during an interview with News 2 back in 2004.

He eventually moved to radio after the owner of a local radio station called.

“He called me one day and he said Dan you do a pretty good job of that television thing, but you really have a face for radio,” he said.

Moon moved to radio, eventually becoming a talk show host when WTMA switched from country to news talk.

“Dan Moon was a real treasure,” said John Quincy, WTMA Program Director. “He’s a Lowcountry legend.”

Quincy is the long-time program director at WTMA.

“When you heard Dan Moon on the air, this was not a guy who was putting on airs; he was the same on here as off the air and that is really hard to find in the communications business,” said John Steinberger, a former listener.

“We had hurricane Hugo and Dan was our lifeline. Dan told us what roads were open, where we could get groceries, where you can get gasoline without electricity, that’s all we had.”

He was involved with the Berkeley County Rescue squad and loved Berkeley County. many years later after leaving radio, he became involved in Berkeley County Government with the sheriff’s office.

Moon was actually deputized in his job as the sheriff’s office public information officer.

“He was also the voice of the Summerville Speedway for many, many years – he loved stock car racing,” said Quincy. “I hope to be 1/3 the broadcaster that Dan Moon was.”

Dan is survived by his wife Mary, and their children and grandchildren.