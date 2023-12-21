CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– It’s not Christmas yet, but some lucky kids in Charleston got an early toy delivery this morning from Charleston Police Officers.

Members of the Charleston Police Department and the Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation loaded trucks with bikes, electronics, and much more to deliver to a hundred kids and support 35 families needing assistance.

“The North Pole Run is a great community event that started here on Daniel Island. It was a vision from James Bosworth that wanted a partnership with the Charleston police department and give back to the kids that would have a Christmas,” said Tony Cretella, Captain of the Charleston Police Department.

James Bosworth, a board member of the Lens Foundation, said he was inspired by the season’s spirit and wanted to make sure all families, even those who have fallen on hard times, could experience joy over the holidays.

“Everybody goes through struggles, so it’s about how you come out of them, and to come out of them, you have to have hope, so we’re just trying to give a little hope, a little love, and a little cheer,” said Bosworth.

The North Pole Run also helps strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community that they serve, working together to help their neighbors in need.

“The people on Daniel Island, their donations, their gift wrapping, their shopping just gives you such hope that communities do give back, and this community has been amazing for what they’ve done for the citizens of Charleston and those that are not as fortunate as they are,” said Caroline Reynolds, the wife of former Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

To contribute to the LENS foundation, click the link below

The LENS Foundation of Charleston