The Lowcountry and the nation celebrates 400 years of African American history

People across the nation and the Lowcountry are remembering 400 years of African American history.

August 25 marks four centuries since the first ships carrying enslaved Africans arrived in the colonies.

The National Park Service will be commemorating the day across the country.

There will be a special program at the Liberty Square Visitor and Education Center.

Officials say this is not to only recognize the struggles of slavery, segregation and racism, but also to celebrate the impact of African American culture and history in the spirit of healing.