CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hailing from the Show Me State, Riverdogs Rightfielder Mason Auer has been showing out this season.

“Trying to hunt the fastball. Really just find your pitch. And when you get your pitch don’t miss it. It’s been working out pretty well for me,” said Auer.

Mason is amongst the Carolina League leaders in hits, runs, and stolen bases.

He leads all the minors with nine triples so far this year.

“I love hitting triples, I love hitting the ball and running as fast as I can. So if you’re gonna give me an option to hit a triple, that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Being a leader comes naturally for Auer as a former starting quarterback, back in high school.

“Playing quarterback you learn how to run a team and learn how to just be a leader and I think that helped me tremendously with being a leader on this team as well.”

A triple threat for the R-Dogs, Mason credits part of his athleticism to playing three sports growing up.

“And just learning how to move in different ways and being able to maneuver your body. And I just think playing a bunch of different sports helps with that a lot,” Mason Auer said.

The man of the hour, Mason has had a lot of fun playing the kids game this season.