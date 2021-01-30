The ‘Mother’ of Mother Emanuel’s life celebrated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The oldest member of Mother Emanuel has passed away. Johanna Edwards Hills-Smalls’ life was honored Saturday after nearly 50 years in the congregation.

For those who knew her, going to church was more than a Sunday outing. Dr. Antonio Ellis, Smalls’ grandson said he often remembers that each Sunday, she would climb the stairs of Emanuel AME and she was happy.

Ellis said, she left behind so many memories for her family and the Eastside as whole.

Walking to Meeting Street Piggy Wiggly, the old meeting street, every Saturday morning. And she would, like he said, have her grands with her and we’d be carrying bags and so, it’s just all the memories of her being on the eastside of Charleston—the whole east side really loves granny. Dr. Antonio Ellis, Johanna Small’s Grandson

With 25 great-grandchildren, 55 great-great-grandchildren, and 23 great-great-great-grandchildren, her cousin, Belhman Drayton, said she was number 1.

While a vast family was left behind, Smalls was a mother to more than her own. With her passing, a legacy of motherhood is left to be filled.

She has always been a mother, not to only her kids, her grandkids but she was the mother of the community. Not only that, she was the mother of the Mother Emanuel. Belhman Drayton, Johanna Small’s Cousin

A 104-year legacy that is to be lived on by all, who Smalls graced with her presence.