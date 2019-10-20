The National Weather Service prepares for impact of Tropical Cyclone Nestor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Tropical Cyclone Nestor approaches South Carolina, meteorologists are doing their best to make sure everyone is prepared.

Meteorologists say there’s going to be an increased threat for severe weather including tornadoes, so they’re asking for all homeowners to be prepared if a tornado warning is issued.

Forecasters, at the National Weather Service Center in North Charleston, are watching radar conditions and are prepared to issue warnings that are necessary to protect the Lowcountry.

They are also monitoring the conditions in the air for planes and in the water for boaters.

Forecasters are asking for people to prepare for the worst here in the Lowcountry.