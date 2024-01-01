CHARLESTON SC (WCBD)–It was a day of celebration as the community gathered with local leaders, area bands, and organizations for the Emancipation Day Parade in downtown Charleston.

The annual parade commemorates the Emancipation Proclamation, which marked the end of slavery.

“Today is Emancipation Day, yesterday being freedoms Eve coming in Emancipation Day. It is the day in which many enslaved were looking at the signing of the emancipation proclamation as a way of freeing the enslaved but that ideal of justice and equality and so on,” said Brandon Reid, a public historian for the International African American Museum.

On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln declared that all persons held as enslaved people within the rebellious states are, and henceforward shall be free, allowing all enslaved men and women to be accessible without documentation.

Today, community members in the Lowcountry celebrate freedom and are thankful for their ancestors’ sacrifices.

“To be with my sisters is an honor to be able to serve those who were before us who sacrificed their lives before we were even born to have this day where we are celebrating and honoring the emancipation proclamation,” said Pearl Givens, the president of Gamma XI Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated.

Leaders said it’s important to acknowledge the history and foundation of what happened before to have a better tomorrow.

We remember those who paid the cost and didn’t see the benefits or rewards. We remember those who paid the price and did get to cross into that next space and see what the beginnings of freedom look like, said Tonya Matthews, the International African American Museum president.