The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane opens for the fall 2021 season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marks the official start to the autumn season, and the Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane is open just in time.

The annual harvest patch offers a “down-home, unique experience,” according to owners Rob and Kathy Zdenek.

From cornstalks and haybales to odd gourds and fall mums, you’ll find everything you need to decorate your home for fall.

The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You’ll find them at 3408 Mistletoe Lane in Summerville. For more information, visit them on Facebook by clicking here or call 843-568-6811.