The race is on: Last-minute shoppers flock to local stores on Christmas Eve

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The race is on for last minute Christmas shoppers!

Thousands of shoppers have been crowding Lowcountry stores on Thursday, and while many are looking for the perfect gift on Christmas Eve, stores are working hard to keep shoppers safe as they pack the shops.

Stores are making sure lines are socially distanced, offering hand sanitizer, requiring masks, or utilizing curbside pick-up.

Part of the reason so many people need last minute gifts this year is due to shipping delays, reported across the country – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It means even if you were on the ball ordering presents, they may not have arrived, leaving you to shop the old-fashioned way.

“Unfortunately, I am one of those guys right now doing the last-minute shopping,” said Elliott Lammer. “I am heading right over to LuLu Lemon, hopefully beat the rain again, and then head back and enjoy Christmas Eve.”

Lammer said there is a bit of comradery between all of the last-minute shoppers.

Many stores are still open for those last-minute shoppers, but they won’t be open all night.