The S.C. Mega Millions Jackpot has reached $266 Million!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mega Millions® Jackpot prize has climbed to $266 million!

On Friday, over 10,000 South Carolina players won smaller sums of between $1 and $1,000, according to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

However, there was no Mega Millions® winner.

The winnerless drawing last week has led to an increase in the Mega Millions® prize, which is now at $266 million: a sum the S.C. Education Lottery says is the fourth largest jackpot this year.

To hit the jackpot, players must beat one in 303 million odds.

The winner of the jackpot could receive a $182 million cash payout.

To participate, players can purchase Mega Millions® tickets for $2 each. Those wishing to increase their chances can also purchase a Megaplier® for $1, which could multiply their non-jackpot winnings up to five times, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

Be sure to purchase tickets by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, as the drawing is at 11 p.m.!

The S.C. Education Lottery reminds everyone to play responsibly!