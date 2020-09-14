The Sweet Tea Festival turns into the ‘Sweetest Week’

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – While the Flowertown Festival was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the Sweet Tea Festival will continue on in a safe manner.

Last year, the event brought roughly 15,000 people together in one day alone, which prompted a need for change if it were to continue in 2020. Steven Doniger, the Executive Director for Summerville DREAM, said this year’s 9th annual event will be on a more modest scale.

It’s always been a marquee event for Summerville, but because of COVID we couldn’t have our typical festival one day, where you have nearly 15,000 people in one space. So we decided to do is to spread it out over an entire week so we have more modest activities from Monday through Friday. Steven Doniger, Executive Director Summerville DREAM

In addition to extending the festival into a week-long event, Doniger said they are also asking patrons and vendors to wear masks to do their part in keeping the spread of the virus lower.

The organization would have proper signage for social distancing out, and hand sanitizer to promote a ‘health conscious and a more mindful experience’.

According to Doniger, keeping the event on the books this year was truly for the whole town to get back together in a safe way and to help Summerville’s small businesses.

I think this is definitely going to help. We’ve really gotten a great embrace from a lot of our shops who are participating in the events throughout the week. So we feel that this is a good way to bring more energy back downtown throughout the week and give people an experience where they can have some entertainment, do some great shopping. You know, Christmas is coming up soon so you gotta get ready and you know giving the chance for some good fellowship and being with their neighbors again. Steven Doniger, Executive Director Summerville DREAM

Doniger hopes that next year will be a little bit more normal when it comes to their 10th anniversary, and depending on how this week turns out, the 5-day format could stick.

The ‘Sweetest’ Line-up:

Source: Summerville DREAM

For more information on the festival, click here.

To stay connected with Cait Przetak, follow her on social media! For Facebook click here, for Twitter click here, and for Instagram click here.