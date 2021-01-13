The Transportation Security Administration adds more precautions at airports after riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said there will be an increase of presence at the three Washington, D.C.-area airports: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport. This comes after the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th.

While there will be no direct impact to the Charleston International Airport, those traveling to the destinations will undergo additional safety precautions. Travelers will notice additional law enforcement and canine presence, as well as additional technologies that enhance security screening and aid in the detection of outlined prohibited items.

An integral component as outlined by the TSA is their photo identification process as they say it is their first line of defense.

TSA compares passenger information to the No Fly and Selectee List components of the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) to identify individuals who are known or suspected terrorists and, when warranted by security considerations, against other watch lists maintained by TSA or other federal agencies. This watch list prescreening, one of several important security measures in place to protect U.S. national and transportation security, takes place prior to the passenger’s arrival at the checkpoint. Individuals known to pose a threat to aviation who are on the No Fly list will not be issued a boarding pass and are not allowed to fly. Transportation Security Administration

Passengers headed to the District of Columbia, like Michael Lewis, said the extra security does not bother him, and it’s to be expected for the country’s capital. Even more, he thinks that all learned a lesson of the value of good security.

Lewis said, “It’s over, like some people got out of hand, they didn’t have the right protocols in place for any kind of potential like what happened. And I think that was an over sight obviously—that was a big over sight and I think people weren’t too cautious. Now they have learned and I don’t think it’ll ever be allowed to happen again.”

The TSA is among those working to ensure it does not happen again. They said their presence will not only be felt at the airports but also in other forms of transportation throughout D.C.