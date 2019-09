LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Vintage Market Days is coming back to the Lowcountry.

There will be early shopping of the upscale event with more than 100 vendors, with food trucks and music.

The market will take place at the Coastal Carolina Fairgrounds in Ladson from September 20 until September 22.

A three-day pass costs $10 and a one-day pass on Sunday, September 22 will cost $5.