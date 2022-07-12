The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the worldbut there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact. In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Charleston-North Charleston, SC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

#50. Bakers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,300

– Employment: 181,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

#49. Security guards

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $30,350

– #319 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,830

– Employment: 1,057,100

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)

#48. Recreation workers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $30,300

– #187 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,240



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,020

– Employment: 264,020

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($50,710)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,200)

#47. Stockers and order fillers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $30,090

– #244 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,280



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,020

– Employment: 2,451,430

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

#46. Residential advisors

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $30,060

– #204 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,950

– Employment: 92,500

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($50,560)

— Napa, CA ($48,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($46,210)

#44 (tie). Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $29,650

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,680

– Employment: 132,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)

#44 (tie). Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $29,650

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,960

– Employment: 111,480

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

#43. Psychiatric aides

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $29,280

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,640

– Employment: 39,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($54,830)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($54,000)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($51,960)

#42. Parking enforcement workers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,630

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $46,050

– Employment: 7,450

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($90,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($70,670)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($57,200)

#41. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,550

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,500

– Employment: 243,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

#40. Couriers and messengers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,530

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,270

– Employment: 68,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,430)

— Modesto, CA ($42,550)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,220)

#39. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,520

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 11,710

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($42,590)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,090)

#38. Retail salespersons

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,400

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,170



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,920

– Employment: 3,693,490

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

#37. Cooks, short order

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $28,340

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 124,800

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

#36. Substitute teachers, short-term

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,930

– #227 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

#35. Insulation workers, floor, ceiling, and wall

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,380

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,810

– Employment: 30,360

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Cloud, MN ($70,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($61,160)

#33 (tie). Food batchmakers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,250

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,190

– Employment: 155,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Battle Creek, MI ($65,310)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($56,900)

— Binghamton, NY ($50,910)

#33 (tie). Dietetic technicians

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,250

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,160

– Employment: 21,610

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

#32. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,170

– #297 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,520

– Employment: 392,860

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($48,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($47,400)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($47,000)

#31. Food preparation workers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $27,110

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,810

– Employment: 783,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,920

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,950



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

#28 (tie). Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– Employment: 157,400

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

#28 (tie). Animal caretakers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– Employment: 225,680

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

#27. Packers and packagers, hand

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,370

– #277 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,950

– Employment: 585,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

#26. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,270

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,550

– Employment: 351,960

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

#25. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $26,070

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,040

– Employment: 220,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

#24. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,940

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,320

– Employment: 114,320

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)

#23. Bartenders

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,890

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,580



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,340

– Employment: 485,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

#22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,580

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– Employment: 723,430

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

#21. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,520

– #337 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,860

– Employment: 2,036,680

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

#20. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,370

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

— Reno, NV ($57,420)

#19. Legislators

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,120

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

#18. Baggage porters and bellhops

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $25,050

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,040

– Employment: 20,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)

#17. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,820

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,110

– Employment: 26,910

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

#16. Barbers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,700

– Employment: 12,910

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($54,020)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($48,170)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($48,120)

#15. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,780

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 54,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

#14. Parking attendants

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,290

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,210

– Employment: 91,160

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

#13. Dishwashers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,160

– #201 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,350

– Employment: 377,040

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

#12. Cashiers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,100

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,390



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,780

– Employment: 3,335,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

#11. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $24,090

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,690

– Employment: 336,970

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

#10. Waiters and waitresses

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $23,870

– #266 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,870



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 1,804,030

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

#9. Manicurists and pedicurists

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $23,350

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,480

– Employment: 120,540

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

#8. Childcare workers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $23,180

– #292 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– Employment: 438,520

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

#7. Cooks, fast food

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,900

– #205 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,490

– Employment: 768,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

#6. Fast food and counter workers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,670

– #255 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,750



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– Employment: 3,095,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

#5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,650

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,740



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,000

– Employment: 324,690

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

#4. Gambling dealers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,340

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,960

– Employment: 64,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($50,000)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($45,790)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($45,250)

#3. Amusement and recreation attendants

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $22,160

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,110

– Employment: 262,170

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

#2. Gambling and sports book writers and runners

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $21,800

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,110

– Employment: 7,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($37,370)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($35,950)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($34,330)

#1. Telemarketers

Charleston-North Charleston, SC

– Annual mean salary: $18,690

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 115,130

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($63,030)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($49,120)

— New Haven, CT ($48,680)

